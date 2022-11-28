These States Have the Most Fast Food Restaurants in the Nation

Have you ever driven through your town and wondered at the number of fast food restaurants available to you? Depending on where you live, you might be overwhelmed with options, or feel like you are positively deprived of quick and delicious choices . Thanks to Betsperts , we now know which states have the most (and least) fast food options per capita.

Coming in at the number one spot is Alabama, which has 6.3 fast food restaurants per every 10,000 residents. That's nearly a full point higher than the second place state, Nebraska, which has 5.4 fast food restaurants per 10,000 people. Above, you can see the complete ranking. You'll notice that Kentucky, Nevada, Ohio, Arkansas, Kansas, and Iowa are all tied for 10th place spot.

The states with the fewest number of fast food restaurants per capita are all on the East Coast: New York, New Jersey, and Vermont.

The analysis also looked at which fast food restaurants were favored by each state, and there were some regional differences to account for there as well.

"Alabama was one of four states whose favorite fast food was Chick-fil-A," the Betsperts study showed. "Starbucks and McDonald's followed behind as the second and third most popular fast-food restaurants respectively."