These U.S. States Had the Most Flight Delays Last Year

With all the planning, packing, commuting, and rushing, traveling is stressful enough by itself. If you then add flight delays that might make you miss a connection to the mix, that's just the cherry on top of a truly stressful situation.

Knowing which states in the US are the most likely to have flight delays, though, might make your life a little easier—and your vacation much more enjoyable. That way, at least, you know which airports you might want to avoid for a layover.

Between January and November 2022, the US witnessed 1.4 million delayed flights. The family vacations experts over at Family Destinations Guide looked at data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to not only find out how the different states rank in terms of flight delays, but also to assess the actual reasons and leading causes behind them.

In terms of which states in which flight delays happen the most, you might want to stay clear from California, Texas, and Florida, if possible. Those are, in order, the top three states for flight delays. New York, instead, ranks fourth on the list.

Take a look at the complete ranking below, which includes the number of flight delays between January and November 2022 in each state:

1. California: 1,344,218

2. Texas: 1,299,848

3. Florida: 1,073,027

4. New York: 708,579

5. Illinois: 647,369

6. Georgia: 630,885

7. Colorado: 560,267

8. North Carolina: 510,473

9. Washington: 387,909

10. Nevada: 356,827

11. Arizona: 349,203

12. Michigan: 294,533

13. Pennsylvania: 261,213

14. Massachusetts: 259,925

15. New Jersey: 247,079

16. Tennessee: 237,280

17. Minnesota: 232,403

18. Ohio: 231,259

19. Hawaii: 223,572

20. Utah: 212,911

21. Missouri: 208,616

22. Maryland: 158,533

23. Oregon: 155,120

24. Louisiana: 118,686

25. South Carolina: 113,548

26. Indiana: 97,968

27. Wisconsin: 90,385

28. Virginia: 87,105

29. Alaska: 77,064

30. Oklahoma: 68,965

31. Idaho: 62,872

32. Kentucky: 54,652

33. Montana: 52,304

34. Alabama: 51,992

35. Iowa: 46,542

36. Nebraska: 45,198

37. New Mexico: 43,619

38. Arkansas: 43,188

39. Connecticut: 43,099

40. North Dakota: 30,184

41. Maine: 29,333

42. Rhode Island: 28,006

43. Kansas: 25,970

44. Mississippi: 24,292

45. South Dakota: 23,236

46. Wyoming: 18,517

47. Vermont 15,166

48. New Hampshire: 13,070

49. West Virginia: 9,019

50. Delaware: 94

While the ranking not surprisingly mirrors the most populous states at the very top, there is more variation as you scroll down. Pennsylvania, for example, is the fifth most populous state but ranked 13th here. Ohio is the seventh most populous state and ranked 18th. Virginia is the twelfth most populous state and ranked 28th. On the other side of the coin, Colorado took seventh place in the ranking but is the 21st-most populous state, while Nevada placed tenth and is the 32nd-most populous state.

So what exactly causes these delays? There are at least seven things to blame when that "delayed" alert pops up on the airport's displays. According to the analysis, air carrier delays—which are caused by airline-related issues like aircraft cleaning, damage to the aircraft, and baggage delays—are the number one cause of delayed flights in the US, resulting in a total of 465,759 disrupted flights in 2022.

The aircraft arriving late is also up there among the top causes of flight delays. Before you point your finger, though, it is important to note that this isn't always due to the flight departing late. Sometimes it has to do with crowded airports, which can cause late arrivals. In 2022, this affected 422,851 flights.

Sometimes it is the National Aviation System (NAS) to blame for flight delays, and circumstances under this category include non-extreme weather conditions, airport operations, heavy traffic volume, and air traffic control issues. Last year, these issues affected 296,573 flights nationwide.

Other less common causes of flight delays in the US last year included canceled flights, weather delays, diversions, and security delays.