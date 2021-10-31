Stay in These Hotel Rooms Inspired By Hallmark Christmas Movies

Hallmark Christmas movies are one of the ultimate aesthetic comforts of wintertime. Between the classic tropes, the wholesome plot lines, and the set pieces that make the holiday season feel faultlessly magical, these movies are vessels for good feelings. Club Wyndham wanted to bring that feeling to life and created three Hallmark-themed timeshare suites to do so.

Starting on November 1, you will be able to book a stay at a Hallmark-themed suite in New York, Tennessee, or Colorado. All of the rooms are inspired by the channel's Countdown to Christmas and were styled by the Hallmark Channel's head of design. All three rooms will be a little different, though, giving a different Christmas feel in each.

In New York, there will be a very traditional room, with a Letters to Santa mailbox and the warm red and green colors associated with a classic Christmas. In Nashville, the room is fittingly styled with a country theme, an homage to small-town Christmases and rural tidings. Finally, in snowy Colorado, a white Christmas is brought to life.

The rooms will even have holiday scents, so it's a full sensory experience. You'll be able to book the rooms, which sleep up to four guests, from two to three-night stays between November 12, 2021, and January 1, 2022. The prices start at $295 per night, and you can tour all three rooms on the Club Wyndham website.