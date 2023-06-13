You Can Stay in Mariah Carey's Epic Beverly Hills Vacation Home for $6
Booking.com is offering up a rare chance to live like the iconic diva this summer.
Mariah Carey is helping one lucky person vacation exactly like her, in a partnership with Booking.com. If you're reading this, you have a chance to win a two-night stay at Mariah's Beverly Hills Escape, with an entire Los Angeles trip curated by Mariah Carey for only $6.21. It's actually the house Mariah Carey rented for her own getaway this past spring.
The price is honorary, because the property will be live for booking starting on June 21 at 12 pm ET. The stay will be for June 24 through 26, and will include dinner reservations at The Terrace, Cara, Dan Tana's, and Craig's. You'll also get a private consultation with Mariah Carey's fashion stylist, plus a guide to some of her favorite LA spots.
"Sometimes a week or two isn’t enough to get away. That's why I was thrilled to stay for a few months in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which I found on Booking.com," said Mariah Carey, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer and now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience LA in true Mimi fashion by staying in the same home and visiting all my favorite places in the area!"
Set an alarm so you can attempt to snag this sweet, sweet fantasy of a booking. In the meantime, you can explore the entire mansion over at Booking.com.

