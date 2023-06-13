You Can Stay in Mariah Carey's Epic Beverly Hills Vacation Home for $6

Mariah Carey is helping one lucky person vacation exactly like her, in a partnership with Booking.com. If you're reading this, you have a chance to win a two-night stay at Mariah's Beverly Hills Escape, with an entire Los Angeles trip curated by Mariah Carey for only $6.21. It's actually the house Mariah Carey rented for her own getaway this past spring.

The price is honorary, because the property will be live for booking starting on June 21 at 12 pm ET. The stay will be for June 24 through 26, and will include dinner reservations at The Terrace, Cara, Dan Tana's, and Craig's. You'll also get a private consultation with Mariah Carey's fashion stylist, plus a guide to some of her favorite LA spots.