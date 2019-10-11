Soon You Can Have a Sleepover Party at the Palace of Versailles

King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette are winding the shrubbery bends in the Gardens of Versailles when suddenly an echo is heard from the Bosquet de la Girandole.
"Did you just hear that?" asks the King to his wife.
"Yes. Something like 'bring bake'?" she replies.
But the sound gets louder, and louder, and louder, and before long five men in jockstraps come into view, screaming "SPRINGGGG BREAKKKKKKK."
This is what came to mind when I first found out that people will soon be able to stay over at the gorgeous 17th-century palace in Versailles, France. Unfortunately, King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette are long dead and, fortunately, spring breakers will probably stay away from expensive hotels in massively historical locations.
But if you are the kind of person that would want to visit Versailles in the first place, and want more than just a day trip from Paris, you'll be able to experience both night and day at the palace in spring of 2020. You'll be staying with French luxury hotel company Airelles, at Le Grand Contrôle, which kinda sounds like a film about my former, suffocatingly Type-A roommate.
The design will pay homage to 18th-century style. From the hotel, you'll see views of the fruit tree-laden portion of the estate (the Orangery), and the lake in the gardens (Pièce d’Eau des Suisses).
Airelles wrote on its site that “a stunning new house is soon to be unveiled in a setting steeped in history" and that the building will be close to both the gardens and Versailles’ famous Hall of Mirrors. It will feature 14 rooms, a wellness center, and an indoor swimming pool. The rates are still unknown, but I can tell you now that it ain't no Airbnb.
