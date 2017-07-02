'Jeopardy!' Had a 'Stay Woke' Category and It Caused So Much Confusion

It's not often Jeopardy! divides viewers. However, it managed to do just that Friday when Alex Trebek unveiled a category called "Stay Woke."
Many applauded the category -- some facetiously -- for further pushing the phrase into popular usage. It has origins with political activists and Black Lives Matters, who used the phrase to mean citizens must be alert about hidden political issues and agendas. Though, it has recently slid into the world of memes and internet tomfoolery.
It's so entrenched in the popular lexicon that, as of last week, "woke" has an entry in the Oxford English Dictionary. The OED gives a couple definitions: "Originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice; frequently in stay woke."
Despite efforts to make people woke about staying woke, most saw the "Stay Woke" category as absurd. That's because the category wasn't about politics or inequality or off-the-wall conspiracy theories. The category was literally about staying awake.
Twitter had some feelings on the matter.
To be fair, puns are as good as cash on Jeopardy! It's what they do.
At least this Jeopardy! flare up didn't involve anyone embarrassing themselves, and Trebek is probably glad it didn't involve making him say something ridiculous.
