News

'Jeopardy!' Had a 'Stay Woke' Category and It Caused So Much Confusion

By Published On 07/02/2017 By Published On 07/02/2017
'Jeopardy!' | Twitter Screengrab

Trending

related

Quick, Round Trip Flights to Europe Are as Cheap as $253

related

This Guy's Comment About How Starbucks Made Him Poop 11 Times Is Hysterical

related

This Guy Was So Bad at Hiding From the Cops, Even the Cops Made Fun of Him

related

This Genius Tweeted at KFC For a Year Until They Brought Back His Favorite Menu Item

It's not often Jeopardy! divides viewers. However, it managed to do just that Friday when Alex Trebek unveiled a category called "Stay Woke."

Many applauded the category -- some facetiously -- for further pushing the phrase into popular usage. It has origins with political activists and Black Lives Matters, who used the phrase to mean citizens must be alert about hidden political issues and agendas. Though, it has recently slid into the world of memes and internet tomfoolery

It's so entrenched in the popular lexicon that, as of last week, "woke" has an entry in the Oxford English Dictionary. The OED gives a couple definitions: "Originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice; frequently in stay woke."

Despite efforts to make people woke about staying woke, most saw the "Stay Woke" category as absurd. That's because the category wasn't about politics or inequality or off-the-wall conspiracy theories. The category was literally about staying awake.

Twitter had some feelings on the matter. 

To be fair, puns are as good as cash on Jeopardy! It's what they do. 

At least this Jeopardy! flare up didn't involve anyone embarrassing themselves, and Trebek is probably glad it didn't involve making him say something ridiculous

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like