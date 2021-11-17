Get a Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake at Steak 'n Shake This Holiday Season

Seasonal drinks are the saving grace of winter. Every brand gets on board, giving us loads of cinnamon, peppermint, and caramel flavored treats to battle the gloom that comes with a 4:30 pm sunset. Not to be left out of the festivities, Steak 'n Shake brought back its Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake again this year.

The hand-dipped milkshake is swirled with peppermint syrup, pieces of snickers chocolate, and peppermint candy. Then, the shake is topped with whipped cream, peppermint, and one cherry, like any great ice cream treat. It really sounds like Christmas morning in a cup.

Like the holidays themselves, the shakes won't be around forever. You'll be able to get one from participating Steak 'n Shake shops while supplies last, which means you should hurry to grab yours if you're a peppermint fan.