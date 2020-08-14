Steak ‘n Shake Just Brought Back Carhop Service With an Exclusive Menu Item

Social distancers, it's time to stop settling for curbside pickup. You deserve to have your Thunderbird complimented by a waiter in a picnic-blanket patterned polo. Or else you deserve something that at least slightly resembles '50s drive-ins, like the recently-revived carhop service at select Steak 'n Shakes across the United States.

OK, so Steak 'n Shake's "carhops" are basically just curbside pickup, but with some exciting decor. If you're near a participating location (you can find out by calling the restaurant), look for a spot that has a 45 RPM record signage. Then open the app, place your order, select “Car Hop,” and enter your vehicle details. The Steak 'n Shake employee who walks up to your vehicle probably won't wink and call you daddy-O, but you're more than welcome to respond in mid-century slang.

Aside from the minor thrill of getting food delivered to you on a tray that attaches to your open car window, carhop service gives you access to a previously-retired menu item, the Cajun Steakburger. This beef burger topped with American cheese and cajun sauce is exclusive to the carhop until the end of August, at which point the item will extend to drive-thru, takeout, and delivery. Fingers crossed that the seven-patty burger is next on the revival list.

PS: You'll also have the option of dining outside of your car; there will be socially distanced umbrella-covered outdoor picnic tables, as well as your own car hood, if you'd like to sit back and cross your kitten heel pumps.