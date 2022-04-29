Steak 'n Shake Has a New Giant Burger and It Sounds Glorious

Steak 'n Shake is introducing a new Double Steakburger Double Cheese Burger to its menu, and the sandwich is somewhat defying the limits of what any single bun can hold.

The Double Steakburger Double Cheese burger contains two Steakburger patties, two slices of American cheese, with the option to add pickles, sliced onion, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo. It is one of a few options to double up on your meat intake on the Steak 'n Shake menu. You can also get a Double Steakburger Cheese burger (two patties, one slice of cheese), and even a Triple Steakburger, which comes with three patties and three slices of cheese.

The burger on its own goes for roughly $4.39, but the price varies depending on location. For instance, the burger costs $5.29 at my nearest Steak 'n Shake. To make it a combo with a choice of a side and a drink, you can get meal deals for about $8.59 more or less. Either way, that's a meal worth of food for less than $10.

To find the nearest Steak 'n Shake near you and check out the complete menu, head to the chain’s website.