Stella Artois Releases New Non-Alcoholic Beer

The non-alcoholic beverage options have expanded again, thanks to Stella Artois. Liberté tastes just like the classic Stella Artois Lager, with the malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and clean finish, just with 0.0% ABV. It's the perfect option for anyone looking to enjoy a night out without consuming alcohol.

"We're very excited to be able to offer fans our classic Stella Artois lager as a non-alcoholic version of the brew," Vice President of Premium and Super Premium USA at Anheuser-Busch Peter Van Overstraeten, said in a press release. "Liberté will give you the confidence to say yes to happy hour and make new memories over an ice-cold beer."

Liberté will be given a limited release later in September, in select cities. Consumers in New York, Washington D.C., Miami, and Philadelphia will be able to try the beverage first. Keep an eye out for the classic Stella Artois bottle with a new, redesigned blue label.