New Stella Artois Bottle Will Raise Money for Independent Restaurants

It goes without explaining that the food service industry has had a challenging several months. To help independent restaurants get back on their feet in the wake of COVID-19, the James Beard Foundation launched its "Open for Good" campaign—and it solicited some help to achieve its goal.

Stella Artois, Anheuser-Busch's beloved Belgian pilsner brand, just created a new "Open for Good" beer bottle that bears the famous Stella look but is made of aluminum rather than glass. A portion of every bottle sale—50 cents, to be exact—will go directly to James Beard's restaurant fund.

"Each [aluminum] bottle purchase will trigger a donation," explained an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson in an email, "with Stella Artois donating up to $600k to the James Bears Foundation this summer."