Steph Curry's Carpool Karaoke Is a Slam Dunk

Steph Curry may be a three-pointer-shooting wizard for the Golden State Warriors but a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden revealed another talent hidden in the basketball player's utility belt: a burning passion for Disney songs sung behind the dash of Carpool Karaoke.
As soon as Corden dialed up the tunes, Curry wasted no time to dive into a soulful duet on the Moana track "How Far I'll Go." After belting a bit with Corden, they even sing a few bars while holding NBA mouthguards between their teeth -- not as musically successful but no less endearing.
The pair then rock the call-and-response in "Love Is an Open Door" from the Frozen soundtrack, which -- you'll probably remember -- ends with a marriage proposal. The whole video's a match made in pro-basketball heaven and the karaoke session starts at around 5:40.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.