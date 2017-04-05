Entertainment

Steph Curry's Carpool Karaoke Is a Slam Dunk

By Published On 04/05/2017 By Published On 04/05/2017
The Late Late Show With James Corden

Trending

related

Amazon is Refunding Customers $70M for One Annoying Problem

related

Netflix's First 'Master of None' Trailer Is Like Vacationing With Aziz Ansari

related

Shia LaBeouf's New Movie Sold Literally One Ticket in the U.K.

related

NASA Shares Spectacular Saturn Photo as Mission Comes to a Close

Steph Curry may be a three-pointer-shooting wizard for the Golden State Warriors but a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden revealed another talent hidden in the basketball player's utility belt: a burning passion for Disney songs sung behind the dash of Carpool Karaoke.

As soon as Corden dialed up the tunes, Curry wasted no time to dive into a soulful duet on the Moana track "How Far I'll Go." After belting a bit with Corden, they even sing a few bars while holding NBA mouthguards between their teeth -- not as musically successful but no less endearing.

The pair then rock the call-and-response in "Love Is an Open Door" from the Frozen soundtrack, which -- you'll probably remember -- ends with a marriage proposal. The whole video's a match made in pro-basketball heaven and the karaoke session starts at around 5:40.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's Why 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Could Totally Happen

related

READ MORE
The 5 New Songs You Have to Hear Right Now
For the Record

related

READ MORE
How McDonald's Bizarre 'E.T.' Knockoff Got Made

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More