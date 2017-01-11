A Stunned Stephen Colbert Ended Election Night with a Sincere Plea for Sanity

Although the presidential election may not have been a done deal when Stephen Colbert signed off on his live Election Night special Tuesday evening on Showtime, the Late Show host was visibly stunned by incoming results that increasingly pointed to a Donald Trump presidency. And while viewers might not have been able to laugh, Colbert closed the show with sanity and plenty of the thoughtful silliness that makes him so damn lovable.

"How did our politics get so poisonous?" Colbert asks a solemnly silent audience. "I think we overdosed. You take a little of the poison so you can hate the other side. And it tastes good, and you enjoy it, and you know you're right." The heartfelt reflection, however, didn't stop Colbert from cracking some jokes. Thankfully, people managed to laugh.