A Stunned Stephen Colbert Ended Election Night with a Sincere Plea for Sanity

11/09/2016

Although the presidential election may not have been a done deal when Stephen Colbert signed off on his live Election Night special Tuesday evening on Showtime, the Late Show host was visibly stunned by incoming results that increasingly pointed to a Donald Trump presidency. And while viewers might not have been able to laugh, Colbert closed the show with sanity and plenty of the thoughtful silliness that makes him so damn lovable. 

"How did our politics get so poisonous?" Colbert asks a solemnly silent audience. "I think we overdosed. You take a little of the poison so you can hate the other side. And it tastes good, and you enjoy it, and you know you're right." The heartfelt reflection, however, didn't stop Colbert from cracking some jokes. Thankfully, people managed to laugh.

"I think we can agree that this has been an absolutely exhausting, bruising election for everyone and it has come to an ending that I did not imagine," he said. "We all now feel the way Rudy Giuliani looks." 

Finally, Colbert ends the show by asking the audience to join him in unanimously voting for "a few things that all bring us together" or "some things Americans don't fight about," such as "Kit Kats should be eaten in segments, not bitten into like a normal candy bar, you animal," and that you should never order a veggie pizza because "plain cheese is veggie," and several other issues.

But here's what's perhaps the comedian's best advice as we all prepare for a President Trump, regardless of how that makes you feel.

"In the face of something that might strike you as horrible, I think laughter is the best medicine," Colbert said. "You cannot laugh and be afraid at the same time. And the devil cannot stand mockery."

