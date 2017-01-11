Stephen Colbert Has the Perfect Response to the Starbucks Holiday Cup Outrage

Although Starbucks has yet to reveal the design of its iconic red holiday cups this year, critics were quick to froth at the mouth last week over the coffee giant's surprise introduction of new green cups alongside the return of the its festive holiday drink lineup. But during Friday's episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert took it upon himself to finally put a lid on the caffeinated controversy for good, and as you can see in the video above, it's hilarious.

As Colbert explains, Starbucks created the green cups to promote unity in the final days of what's been a bruising presidential election, but that didn't stop people from unleashing all sorts of angry tweets accusing the company of trying to destroy Christmas. The comedian even points out the cup's design, which features a dozens of people drawn with a single, continuous line ("because what says Starbucks more than a line that goes on forever?" he jokes). But despite Starbucks' hopeful message, Colbert said people are actually more divided now than ever, so he ends up turning to a higher power -- God, that is -- for his thoughts on the matter. We're not going to spoil it for you, but you may be surprised by God's opinion on the cups, or should we call him Gary?