News

Stephen Colbert's 'Daily Show' Reunion Is Just as Great as It Sounds

By Published On 05/10/2017 By Published On 05/10/2017
YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Trending

related

The Amazing, Secret Waterslide the Government Doesn't Want You to Ride

related

This Charming Italian Village Will Pay You $2,100 to Move There

related

The #NuggsForCarter Dude Is Getting His Year of Free Wendy's Chicken Nuggets

related

Facebook Is Down and People Have Lost Their Damn Minds

When "Oh, great. What the hell is it now?" is the first thing you think when a breaking news alert hits your phone, it's more than tempting to reminisce about simpler, less-awful times. Maybe that's why Stephen Colbert summoned Jon Stewart and the early cast members of the The Daily Show for a hilarious reunion on Tuesday night's episode of the Late Show. Whatever the reason was, the much-hyped get-together was just as great -- and dare we say therapeutic -- as it sounds. 

Colbert kicks off the trip down memory lane with a flashback to his last day as a correspondent at The Daily Show in 2005. As he packs up his tangerine iBook and box of free printer cartridges in the Comedy Central break room, he's joined by fellow correspondents Samantha Bee, Rob Corddry, Ed Helms, and John Oliver, who plays Steve Carell (he was unavailable for the reunion). The comedians, dressed to look like they're back in the early 2000s and then some, take turns cracking ironic and often biting jokes about the future (present day) they pretend to know nothing about, touching on topics like Trump, Bill Cosby, and even Beyoncé. Oh, and then they find Jon Stewart hiding in the fridge eating yogurt. You'll just have to watch it for yourself...

YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The reunion also features a two-part group interview with the funny people, which Colbert promptly makes fun of for looking like a morning show they would have joked about on The Daily Show. Watch as they talk about their harrowing experiences as correspondents, including running away from klan members, interviewing homophobes, examining the mole on Ed Helms' nose, and that one time when John Oliver busted his nose open during a visit with war reenactment enthusiasts. As one commenter pointed out, it's like watching an old super hero team get back together.

YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and will always miss The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Skittles Just Ruined Mother's Day Forever with This Gross New Commercial
News

related

READ MORE
Peet's Coffee Will Give You Whatever Drink You Want for Free on Friday
News

related

READ MORE
Mountain Bikers Narrowly Escape a Huge Charging Bear
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More