Stephen Colbert's 'Daily Show' Reunion Is Just as Great as It Sounds

When "Oh, great. What the hell is it now?" is the first thing you think when a breaking news alert hits your phone, it's more than tempting to reminisce about simpler, less-awful times. Maybe that's why Stephen Colbert summoned Jon Stewart and the early cast members of the The Daily Show for a hilarious reunion on Tuesday night's episode of the Late Show. Whatever the reason was, the much-hyped get-together was just as great -- and dare we say therapeutic -- as it sounds.
Colbert kicks off the trip down memory lane with a flashback to his last day as a correspondent at The Daily Show in 2005. As he packs up his tangerine iBook and box of free printer cartridges in the Comedy Central break room, he's joined by fellow correspondents Samantha Bee, Rob Corddry, Ed Helms, and John Oliver, who plays Steve Carell (he was unavailable for the reunion). The comedians, dressed to look like they're back in the early 2000s and then some, take turns cracking ironic and often biting jokes about the future (present day) they pretend to know nothing about, touching on topics like Trump, Bill Cosby, and even Beyoncé. Oh, and then they find Jon Stewart hiding in the fridge eating yogurt. You'll just have to watch it for yourself...
The reunion also features a two-part group interview with the funny people, which Colbert promptly makes fun of for looking like a morning show they would have joked about on The Daily Show. Watch as they talk about their harrowing experiences as correspondents, including running away from klan members, interviewing homophobes, examining the mole on Ed Helms' nose, and that one time when John Oliver busted his nose open during a visit with war reenactment enthusiasts. As one commenter pointed out, it's like watching an old super hero team get back together.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.