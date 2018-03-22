Stephen Colbert Got Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Rule Whether a Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, and Stephen Colbert wasted no time getting into one of the most contested issues in contemporary law: Is a hot dog a sandwich? This is a question other late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel have dug into before. A newspaper even issued a correction after 130 years because it "misidentified" a hot dog as a sandwich. One assumes the question has destroyed its fair share of marriages.
So Colbert asked RBG to rule on the matter, and she insisted, being a justice and all, that they define their terms: "You tell me what a sandwich is and then I'll tell you if a hot dog is a sandwich," she said. He responded, "A sandwich is two pieces of bread with almost any type of filling in between, as long as it's not more bread." The two of them then discussed the finer points of sandwich theory, like whether a roll needed to be sliced completely, before she reached her verdict: "On your definition, yes it is."
While RBG has served 25 years on the Supreme Court, it's hard to imagine anything overshadowing a landmark ruling like this when the history books are written.
