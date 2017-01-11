Stephen Colbert Snuck into a Chicago Cubs Game Disguised as a Hot Dog Vendor

Although he recently celebrated his first year as host of the Late Show on CBS, Stephen Colbert will likely always be known for his satirical Comedy Central persona, Stephen Colbert. But at a recent Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field, the late night host attempted to hide under the guise of a new character: Donny Franks, a mischievous tubed meat-slinging hot dog vendor. And let’s just say he does not disappoint.

After disguising himself with fake facial hair, a wig, and a hot dog vendor uniform, Colbert — or, uh, Donny Franks — lugs the standard-issue metal hot dog box throughout the ballpark, attempting to sell the overpriced processed meat all the while pranking unsuspecting fans. Watch as he pitches hot dogs far across the stands, steals a few sips of some dude’s beer, and even runs the bases while carrying the heavy hot dog case. Perhaps best of all, he makes a few sleazy hot dog jokes you wouldn’t normally hear in The Friendly Confines.