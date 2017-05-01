Steve Bannon Wrote a Rap Musical, and Now You Can Watch It

Stephen K. Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist and the man regularly portrayed as the Grim Reaper on Saturday Night Live, has a long history of controversial work as a writer, filmmaker, and Breitbart News executive, spanning well before he set foot in the West Wing. But on Monday, one of Bannon's most bizarre -- and undoubtedly controversial -- written works was finally revealed in full.
NowThis exclusively obtained a complete copy of a little-known screenplay Bannon co-wrote in the late '90s titled "The Thing I Am," a Shakespeare-inspired rap musical set during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles, and has produced a table reading performance of the script that you can watch in full. The screenplay is a hip-hop adaptation of Shakespeare's "Coriolanus" that takes place during the riots in South Central LA after the LAPD beating of Rodney King.
Bannon co-wrote the story with a collaborator, Julia Jones, but some have said it offers a glimpse of Bannon's views on race, power, African-American communities, and American cities. NowThis teases the screenplay and performance by simply saying, "You have to see it to believe it." You can watch the 20-minute performance over at NowThis.
Disclosure: Thrillist and NowThis are both part of the same parent company, Group Nine Media.
