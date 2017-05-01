News

Steve Bannon Wrote a Rap Musical, and Now You Can Watch It

By Published On 05/01/2017 By Published On 05/01/2017
Facebook/NowThis

Trending

related

Hershey's Is Now Making US State-Themed Kit Kats, PayDays, Reese's & Twizzlers

related

Netflix's New 'House of Cards' Trailer Reveals the Underwoods Are Worse Than You Thought

related

If You Drink Boatloads of Coffee, Science Has Good News for You

related

A Vegan Restaurant Had a Hilarious Reaction to Review Complaining There's No Meat

Stephen K. Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist and the man regularly portrayed as the Grim Reaper on Saturday Night Live, has a long history of controversial work as a writer, filmmaker, and Breitbart News executive, spanning well before he set foot in the West Wing. But on Monday, one of Bannon's most bizarre -- and undoubtedly controversial -- written works was finally revealed in full.

NowThis exclusively obtained a complete copy of a little-known screenplay Bannon co-wrote in the late '90s titled "The Thing I Am," a Shakespeare-inspired rap musical set during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles, and has produced a table reading performance of the script that you can watch in full. The screenplay is a hip-hop adaptation of Shakespeare's "Coriolanus" that takes place during the riots in South Central LA after the LAPD beating of Rodney King.

Bannon co-wrote the story with a collaborator, Julia Jones, but some have said it offers a glimpse of Bannon's views on race, power, African-American communities, and American cities. NowThis teases the screenplay and performance by simply saying, "You have to see it to believe it." You can watch the 20-minute performance over at NowThis.

Disclosure: Thrillist and NowThis are both part of the same parent company, Group Nine Media.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This One-of-a-Kind Pizza Dress Is Super Cheesy
News

related

READ MORE
Disney World's New 'Avatar' Animatronics Look Almost Too Real
News

related

READ MORE
This Brewery Just Released 1,000-Count Packs of Beer
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More