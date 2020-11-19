Stone Brewing Made an Advent Calendar Full of IPAs & Revived Its 'Most Requested' Beer

Stone Brewing isn't doing a holiday release the easy way. Its new mixed pack is basically an advent calendar full of IPAs.

The Stone Twelve Days of IPA Mixed Pack features 12 different IPAs in a single box with, of course, their labels upside down. The brewery certainly makes a lot of IPA, but this isn't just a pack with every version it currently has in production. The pack features some of the year-round staples, but it also has new releases and "archived fan favorites." So, if there's a Stone IPA you loved that disappeared, you might find it inside this box.

One of the most alluring parts of the pack is what the brewery says is its "most requested archive beer of all time": The Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA. It was first released in 2007 for the brewery's 11th anniversary. Stone says, "fans haven't shut up about it since."

Other beers that are hard to find elsewhere include the Go-To IPA, which is only available in Europe; Stone Exotic Destinations IPA, which is only available in California and Richmond, Virginia; the Soaring Dragon Imperial IPA, which will soon be available only in California and Richmond; and the Features & Benefits IPA, a 95-calorie IPA that will be released nationally in the near future.

"We’ve long been obsessed with IPAs, so a mixed pack like this both defies preconceived notions about what an IPA can be, and yet also defines the spectrum of the category as well,” Greg Koch, Stone Brewing co-founder, says. "This extra special mix pack includes beers from our archives like Stone Go To IPA, which was a trend-setter for session IPAs, and Stone Sublimely Self-Righteous Black IPA that captivated our fans like nothing they’d ever tasted before.”

The rest of the pack is rounded out with Stone IPA, Cosmic Runestone IPA, Delicious IPA, Tangerine Express Hazy IPA, Scorpion Bowl IPA, ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA, and Ruination Double IPA 2.0 Sans Filtre.

You're going to be able to find the pack nationwide, and much like the similar release from Clown Shoes Beer, it's a hell of a lot cheaper than some of the boutique-y beer advent calendars you'll find online.