This Brewery Is Making Beer Out of Poop Water, and It's 'Delicious'

The wildly experimental beer folk at Stone Brewing Co. have a new treat in their barrels: beer made from treated sewage water, aka where your shit goes after you shit. Apparently, the new concoction is one of its brewer's favorite new beers.

"Among the pale ales that I've made, it's probably in the top three," Steve Gonzalez, a senior manager at Stone responsible for the Full Circle Pale Ale, told San Diego's KGTV after a tasting where the city's mayor was one of the first to try the new brew.

You might wonder: What does poop beer actually taste like? Gonzalez said that those who drink the beer will "get some caramel notes, some tropical fruit notes. It's a very clean-tasting beer." Attendees at the event reportedly hesitated a bit, but by the time the KGTV reporters arrived on the scene, they didn't even get to taste any of it, "because it was all gone in about 20 minutes."