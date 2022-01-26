Stone Brewing's New Hard Seltzer Is Finally Available Nationwide

Stone Brewing surprised many in the world of craft brewing last spring when it announced that it was launching its own line of hard seltzers. It said that it would be distinguished in the impossibly crowded market through having good taste and being in glass bottles. (Though, there are more brands in bottles at this point.)

However, the Stone seltzers were only available in a limited area. The company has announced that Buenavida Hard Seltzers are now going to be available nationwide, almost a year after the initial release.

At the time, surly founder Greg Koch said, "Surprisingly, perhaps more to me than anyone, I’m fine with it even though I know that I’m likely to get merciless shit over us releasing a hard seltzer… and perhaps deservedly so with all the fun I’ve poked at the category." The seltzers have gained fans, though haven't had the kind of sweeping immediate impact that Topo Chico had as the seltzer market has seen its explosive growth come to an end.

“We’ve never offered anything like Buenavida, but we’ve often left our comfort zone to try new things," Stone CEO Maria Stipp said in a statement. "Our brewers ran trial after trial until we landed on flavors we’d reach for, regardless of the low calories in a seltzer."

The seltzers are made with real cane sugar, are gluten-free, and clock in at 100 calories. So, as much as Stone has touted that they're different—and they do have a bit of a different flavor profile—the stats are pretty much identical to others on the shelf. You'll be able to grab them in a variety pack featuring Watermelon & Lime, Mango, Black Cherry, and Mandarin flavors