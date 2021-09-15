Stonehenge Is Getting a Facelift for the First Time in 60 Years

For the first time in more than six decades, Stonehenge is getting a little TLC. The world famous monument won't be getting a new look, but will be getting a few imperfections touched up to ensure viewers can enjoy it for a while longer.

According to a repot by the UK's Evening Standard, laser scans found that erosion had done a number on the lintel stones, joints, and the concrete mortar that help hold them in place. English Heritage has launched a conservation plan that it hopes will prevent erosion from continuing and prevent any further damage to the stones themselves. It will also repair old patch jobs, which were last done in the 1950s and 1960s. In other words, this work was long overdue.

English Heritage has called upon Strachey Conservation's specialist conservators to complete the work. Apparently, polishing up an ancient structure doesn't take tons of time. The work is expected to be done in about two weeks.