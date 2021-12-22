These Stores, Supermarkets & Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve
Here's what's open on December 24, in case you forgot the wrapping paper or Christmas ham.
Is it just me or did Christmas come kind of quick this year? It feels like it was Thanksgiving just last week. Whether you realize you have some last-minute food shopping to do ahead of the holiday dinner you're hosting or that you're still in need of a few gifts, here are all the supermarkets, retail, and fast food locations that will be open on Friday, December 24 this year.
Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve
- Aldi: Stores will be open, though closing times may vary.
- BJ's Wholesale Club: Stores will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.
- Costco: Most stores will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will close at 5 pm.
- Meijer: Stores will be open until 7 pm.
- Publix: Stores will be open until 7 pm.
- Safeway: Stores will be open from 6 am to 7 pm.
- Sam's Club: Stores will close at 6 pm.
- Trader Joe's: Stores will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.
- Whole Foods: Most stores will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.
Retail Stores Open on Christmas Eve
- At Home: Stores will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.
- Barnes & Noble: Stores will be from 10 am to 6 pm.
- Best Buy: Stores will be open from 7 am to 6 pm, however, extended curbside pickup hours will not be offered.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Most stores will be open until 6 pm.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Stores will be open from 7 am to 6 pm.
- Dillards: Most stores will be open until 6 pm.
- GameStop: Stores will be open from 8 am to 8 pm.
- Hobby Lobby: Stores will be open from 9 am to 5.30 pm.
- Home Depot: Stores will be open from 6 am to 5 pm.
- JCPenny: Most locations will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.
- Kmart: Most stores will be open from 8 am to 10 am.
- Kohl's: Stores will be open from 8 am to 6 pm.
- Lowe's: Stores will be open until 6 pm or 7 pm; it will vary by store.
- Macy's: Most stores will close at 6 pm, but this varies by store.
- Nordstrom: Stores will be open from 8 am to 6 pm.
- Old Navy: Stores will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.
- Sears: Most stores will be open from 8 am to 6 pm.
- Target: Most stores will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.
- Walmart: Most stores will be open from 7 am to 6 pm.
Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Christmas Eve
- 7-Eleven: Some stores will be open 24/7, at the discretion of local owners, though hours may vary.
- Cumberland Farms: All stores will be open until 11 pm.
- CVS: Most stores will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.
- Rite Aid: Most stores and pharmacies will observe regular operating hours, but this will vary by location.
- Sheetz: Stores will be open 24 hours.
- Walgreens/Duane Reade: Many stores will be open until midnight, though some will close earlier. Pharmacy hours vary by location.
Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Eve
- Arby's: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Burger King: Some stores will be open, at the discretion of local owners, though hours may vary.
- Chick-fil-A: Stores will be open from 6.30 am to 3 pm.
- Del Taco: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Dunkin': Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- In-N-Out Burger: Stores will be open from 10.30 am to 11 pm.
- KFC: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- McDonald's: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Popeyes: Some stores will be open, at the discretion of local owners, though hours may vary.
- Taco Bell: Stores will be open, though hours may vary.
- Shake Shack: Stores will be open regular Friday hours from 11 am to 5 pm.
- Wendy's: Stores will be open.
- Whataburger: Stores will be open until 6 pm.
- White Castle: Stores will be open until sometime between 6 and 8 pm, depending on the location.
Fast Casual & Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve
- Applebee's: Locations will be open, however, hours may be reduced depending on location.
- Boston Market: Stores will be open, however, hours may be reduced depending on location.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Stores will be open until 8 pm.
- The Cheesecake Factory: Stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- Chipotle: Stores will be open until 3 pm.
- Cracker Barrel: Stores will be open from 7 am to 2 pm.
- Domino's: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- Golden Corral: Stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- IHOP: Stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- Little Caesars: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- Olive Garden: Stores will be open from 11 am to 8 pm.
- Panda Express: Some stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- Panera Bread: Stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- P.F. Chang's: Stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- Red Lobster: Stores will be open until 8 pm.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: Most stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- Smashburger: Stores close early, and exact hours will vary depending on location.
- Starbucks: Stores will be open, though hours may vary depending on location.
- Waffle House: Stores will be open with regular hours.
Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.