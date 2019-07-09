Stores Are Taking Drastic Action to Guard Against Rampant 'Ice Cream Lickers'

It's one thing to give in to your ice cream cravings during the summer by indulging in a cone or two. It's another altogether to act like a complete psychopath by snatching a container from a Walmart freezer aisle, licking it, then putting it back for some unsuspecting customer to purchase. And yet, that's exactly the sort of insane behavior many stores are now guarding against in the wake of a ridiculous viral video.
In late June, a clip of a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream from a store before putting it back in the freezer went viral on Twitter and shocked plenty of reasonable folks who assume their frozen dairy desserts have not been touched by anyone else's tongues. In fact, the outrage was such that the police got involved and have allegedly tracked down the woman, who's now facing potential criminal charges. However, the clip garnered so much attention that it's spawned an unholy internet challenge of sorts, and copycats have been caught doing the same thing in stores around the country.
It's become such an issue that a few establishments have been taking measures to protect their frozen treats from being tampered with.
Twitter user @AliYSW snapped a photo of one store that's locked its freezer case doors and posted a sign suggesting you need to ask an employee for help retrieving any ice cream they sell.
Another user, @s0ntra, shared a similar photo from a store that's locked its freezer doors and affixed a special call button for customers to ring for service.
A photo shared by the Keller Public Safety department in Keller, Texas shows two officers (jokingly) standing guard in the freezer aisle of a local Walmart. An employee at another Texas Walmart was also photographed "protecting" the store's freezer with a toy gun.
Jokes aside, at least one other person has been arrested for pulling off the nauseating stunt.
Fingers crossed this whole thing will go the way of the Tide Pod challenge in quick and tidy fashion and we can all go back to devouring our frozen treats in peace.
h/t Mashable
