These Are the Stores, Supermarkets, and Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or have forgotten a somewhat surprising number of essentials before you are set to host guests, you might need to run to the store on Saturday, December 24. This list includes retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants, and fast food locations that will be open when you get there. Just note that the hours and times listed below don't automatically apply to every location for each business. Some franchises could be subject to change.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve

BJ's Wholesale Club: 9 am to 6 pm

Costco: 9 am to 5 pm

Hy-Vee: Stores close at 5 pm

Meijer: Stores close at 7 pm

Publix: Stores close at 7 pm

Safeway: 6 am to 7 pm

Sam's Club: Stores close at 6 pm

Trader Joe's: 8 am to 5 pm

Whole Foods: 7 am to 7 pm

Retail Stores Open on Christmas Eve

Apple: 10 am to 6 pm

Barnes & Noble: 9 am to 6 pm

Best Buy: 7 am to 6 pm and extended hours for curbside pickup will not be offered.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Stores close at 6 pm.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 am to 6 pm

Dillards: Stores close at 6 pm.

GameStop: 8 am to 8 pm

Hobby Lobby: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Home Depot: 6 am to 5 pm

JCPenny: 10 am to 6 pm

Kmart: 8 am to 10 am

Kohl's: 8 am to 6 pm

Lowe's: Stores close at 6 pm or 7 pm; it will vary depending on location.

Macy's: Most stores close at 6 pm.

Nordstrom: 8 am to 6 pm

Old Navy: 7 am to 7 pm

Sears: 8 am to 6 pm

Target: 7 am to 8 pm

Walmart: 7 am to 6 pm

Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Christmas Eve

7-Eleven: Depending on local owners, hours are subject to change. Some locations will stay open 24/7.

Cumberland Farms: Stores will close at 11 pm.

CVS: 7 am to 8 pm

Sheetz: Stores will be open 24 hours.

Walgreens/Duane Reade: Many stores will be open until midnight. Pharmacy hours will vary and likely close earlier.

Fast Food Chains Open on Christmas Eve

Arby's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Burger King: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Chick-fil-A: 6:30 am to 3 pm

Del Taco: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Dunkin': Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

In-N-Out Burger: 10:30 am to 11 pm

KFC: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

McDonald's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Popeyes: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Taco Bell: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Shake Shack: 11 am to 5 pm

Wendy's: Stores will be open.

Whataburger: Stores close at 6 pm.

White Castle: Stores close between 6 and 8 pm.

Fast Casual & Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve

Applebee's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Boston Market: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

California Pizza Kitchen: Stores close at 8 pm.

The Cheesecake Factory: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Chipotle: Stores will close at 3 pm.

Cracker Barrel: 7 am to 2 pm

Domino's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Golden Corral: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

IHOP: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Little Caesars: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Olive Garden: 11 am to 8 pm

Panda Express: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Panera Bread: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

P.F. Chang's: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Red Lobster: Stores close at 8 pm.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Smashburger: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Starbucks: Stores are open, but hours vary depending on location.

Waffle House: Stores will be open at regular hours.