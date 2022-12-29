These Stores, Supermarkets, & Fast Food Chains Are Open on New Year's Day This Year

I know that technically we're supposed to kick off our new year's resolutions with the new year, but I will reserve my healthy eating aspirations for January 2—when I'm not suffering from an NYE-induced hangover and desperate for a remedy (read: Taco Bell). Whether you're joining my procrastination train or planning to kick off 2023 with a green juice, you'll need to double-check what's actually open first.

These are the stores, supermarkets, and restaurants open on January 1, 2023:

Stores Open on New Year's Day

Best Buy: Most stores closed on New Year's Day but curbside pickup will be available between 11 am and 7 pm.

Most stores are open regular hours, but pharmacy hours will vary by location. Walmart: All stores are open for regular hours.

Grocery Stores Open on New Year's Day

Most stores close at 7 pm, but all pharmacies will be closed. Whole Foods: All stores will be open, but hours will vary by location.

Fast Food Chains Open on New Year's Day

Most stores are open normal business hours, but hours may vary by franchise. Taco Bell: Hours may vary by location.

Restaurants Open on New Year's Day

Most locations are open 11 am to 11 pm. IHOP: Hours may vary by location.

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?

Thank the caffeine gods, because Starbucks is open on New Year's Day to jolt you back to life after your NYE late night.