These Stores Are Open on New Year's Eve This Year

I find New Year's Eve wildly overhyped and a consistent letdown, but that doesn't stop me from dressing up, popping champagne, and pretending otherwise year in and year out. Whether you're participating in the chaos or planning to spend December 31 from the couch (respect!), you might need some last-minute provisions—a sparkly dress, perhaps a bottle of Veuve, or enough junk food to feed a small army.

Here's what retailers, grocery stores, and gyms are open this New Year's Eve.

Stores Open on New Year's Eve

Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most stores close at 6 pm, but hours may vary based on location.

Most stores close at 6 pm, but hours may vary based on location. Best Buy: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm. CVS: Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location.

Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location. Dick's Sporting Goods: Stores open 10 am to 7 pm.

Stores open 10 am to 7 pm. Home Depot: Most stores close at 6 pm.

Most stores close at 6 pm. HomeGoods: Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Macy's: Most stores close at 9 pm.

Most stores close at 9 pm. Marshalls: Most stores close at 6 pm.

Most stores close at 6 pm. Nordstrom: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm. Target: Most stores will close at 9 pm.

Most stores will close at 9 pm. TJ Maxx: Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location.

Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location. Walmart: Most stores open regular hours.

Grocery Stores Open on New Year's Eve

ALDI: Most stores close at 7 pm.

Most stores close at 7 pm. Kroger: All stores are open regular hours.

All stores are open regular hours. Publix: All stores open regular hours and close at 9 pm.

All stores open regular hours and close at 9 pm. Whole Foods: Most stores open 7 am to 9 pm.

Gyms Open on New Year's Eve

Gold's Gym: Some locations close at 6 pm, but hours vary by location.

Some locations close at 6 pm, but hours vary by location. Planet Fitness: Most locations close early, though holiday hours vary by location. Some 24-hour locations will remain open regular hours.

Is Starbucks Open on New Year's Eve?

If you're planning to succumb to the societal pressure of staying up until midnight, you might need a boost of caffeine to do it. Luckily, most Starbucks stores will be open on December 31, but hours may vary based on location so it's not a bad idea to give your local shop a quick call before pulling up for a latte or two.