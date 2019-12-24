These Stores Are Open for Last-Minute Gifts on Christmas This Year

Gift-giving is a positively delightful experience, but the holidays can make the whole experience frantic and stressful -- especially when you're down to the wire shopping for gifts. Thankfully, you can get away with buying last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve or even on Christmas Day, if you absolutely have to. There are plenty of popular stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year, which means you don't have to have a panic attack when you realize you forgot to get a present for your Aunt Karen.
Although you options are going to be limited compared to the other 363 days you had to do your shopping, several major retailers -- from Walmart to Macy's -- are opening their doors to procrastinators for at least some time on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or both this year. As a gift to you, we did the work and figured out which stores are open for your last-minute gift shopping. Of course, store hours are going to vary from location to location, so we recommend calling ahead before dashing to Macy's for a gift that will save your most meaningful relationships.
Department Stores Open on Christmas
Macy's
Christmas Eve: Most stores will be open from 7am to 6pm, a spokesperson told Thrillist.
Christmas Day: Closed
Nordstrom
Christmas Eve: Most stores will be open from 8am to 6pm, but you can track down your local store's hours on Nordstrom's online store directory.
Christmas Day: Closed
Bloomingdale's
Christmas Eve: Most stores are open 8am to 6pm, but check the company's website for your local store hours because they tend to vary.
Christmas Day: Closed
Kohl's
Christmas Eve: Open 24 hours leading up to Christmas Eve, and then until 6pm (local time) on that day.
Christmas Day: Closed
Note: There's a good chance that several additional department stores are also open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We only included stores that could confirm their store hour information directly, when asked via email. If you're looking for another store, your best bet is to try calling or visiting that particular store's website.
Big Box Stores Open on Christmas
Best Buy
Christmas Eve: Stores are open from 8am to 6pm, a Best Buy spokesperson confirmed.
Christmas Day: Closed
Walmart
Christmas Eve: All Walmart stores will close at 6pm local time, according to a company spokesperson.
Christmas Day: Closed
Target
Christmas Eve: Stores are open at 7am and close at 10pm, but definitely check your local store hours on Target's website.
Christmas Day: Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond
Christmas Eve: Most stores are open from 8am to 6pm, with select stores closing at 5pm.
Christmas Day: Closed
Note: There's a good chance that several additional big-box retailers are also open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We only included stores that could confirm their store hour information directly, when asked via email. If you're looking for another store, your best bet is to try calling or visiting that particular store's website.
Clothing Stores Open on Christmas
Gap
Christmas Eve: Many stores will be open for special holiday hours. Check Gap's store locator for store-specific times.
Christmas Day: Closed
Old Navy
Christmas Eve: Stores are open from 7am to 7pm, but check Old Navy's store locator for official holiday hours at your local store.
Christmas Day: Most stores are closed, but double-check the aforementioned store locator just in case.
SEARS
Christmas Eve: Most stores are open 8am to 6pm.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Kmart
Christmas Eve: Most stores are open 8am to 10pm.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Banana Republic
Christmas Eve: Most stores closing at 6pm, but a few stores are open with special holiday hours, which you can find via Banana Republic's store locator.
Christmas Day: Closed
H&M
Christmas Eve: Use H&M's store locator tool to find each store's exact holiday hours.
Christmas Day: Most stores appear to be closed, but use the aforementioned store locator to find out for sure.
Nordstrom Rack
Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve: Stores will have slightly different hours depending on the mall or shopping center in which they're located, but you can track down your local store's hours on Nordstrom's online store directory
Christmas Day: Closed
Victoria's Secret
Christmas Eve: A spokesperson for the company said Victoria's Secret stores typically have the same hours as the shopping malls where they're located, so that's what you should check before heading out for a last-minute gift.
Christmas Day: Again, check your local mall's holiday hours.
Note: There's a good chance that several additional clothing stores are also open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We only included stores that could confirm their store hour information directly, when asked via email or on their official websites. If you're looking for another store, your best bet is to try calling or visiting that particular store's website.
Miscellaneous Stores Open on Christmas
Pottery Barn
Christmas Eve: Store hours will vary by location due to shopping center store hours, but all Pottery Barn locations will be open from 8am to 6pm at a minimum, according to a spokesperson.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Bath & Body Works
Christmas Eve: Store hours correspond with the mall's general holiday hours, according to a spokesperson, so check your local mall's hours online or by phone.
Christmas Day: If your local mall's open, chances are the Bath & Body Works inside will be too.
Barnes and Noble
Christmas Eve: Normal hours, with some locations closing at 6 pm.
Christmas Day: Closed
Note: There's a good chance that several additional stores are also open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We only included stores that could confirm their store hour information directly, when asked via email. If you're looking for another store, your best bet is to try calling or visiting that particular store's website.
