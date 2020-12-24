These Stores Are Open on Christmas for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

Let’s be honest: Adulthood is hard, and it’s very possible that you wake up on Christmas morning and realize you never finished all your shopping. We’re not judging. In fact, we are so understanding that we spent our week emailing every major store we could think of to find out who will be open for all your last-minute gift and grocery shopping needs.

The result was, well, underwhelming, so we decided to hunt down each place's Christmas Eve hours as well. If you're desperate to pick up a final few things, here are your best bets. Note that store hours often vary by location, so you may want to double-check open and close times with your nearest branch before heading in.