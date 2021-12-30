These Are the Stores That Are Actually Open on New Year's Eve

While Omicron has more or less disrupted our plans for a rowdy New Year's Eve, we still have plenty left to celebrate—be it from the couch rather than the club. The year brought major wins: Life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, Popeyes' new chicken nuggets that rival its record-breaking sandwich, and Britney Spears finally being freed of her conservatorship.

Whether you're celebrating those 2021 successes or merely eager to ring in a fresh start, you'll likely need some last-minute provisions. A six-liter of Veuve, perhaps? Or, in true pandemic fashion, an at-home COVID test?

Here's what retailers, grocery stores, and gyms are open this New Year's Eve.

Stores Open on New Year's Eve

Bed, Bath, and Beyond: Most stores close at 6 pm.

Most stores close at 6 pm. Best Buy: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm, but hours may vary based on location.

Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm, but hours may vary based on location. CVS: Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location.

Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location. Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Most stores open from 9 am to 7 pm. Home Depot: Most stores close at 6 pm.

Most stores close at 6 pm. HomeGoods: Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Macy's: Most stores open from 11 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 11 am to 6 pm. Marshalls: Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 10 am to 6 pm. Nordstrom: Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Target: Most stores will close at 9 pm.

Most stores will close at 9 pm. TJ Maxx: Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Most stores open from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location.

Most stores open regular hours, though pharmacy hours vary by location. Walmart: Most stores open regular hours.

Grocery Stores Open on New Year's Eve

ALDI: Most stores are open, but hours will vary by location.

Most stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Kroger: All stores are open regular hours.

All stores are open regular hours. Publix: Most stores open 7 am to 9 pm.

Most stores open 7 am to 9 pm. Whole Foods: Most stores open 7 am to 9 pm.

Gyms Open on New Year's Eve

Gold's Gym: Some locations close at 6 pm, but hours vary by location.

Some locations close at 6 pm, but hours vary by location. Planet Fitness: Most locations close early, though holiday hours vary by location. Some 24-hour locations will remain open regular hours.

Is Starbucks Open on New Year's Eve?

Since there's a societal expectation of sorts to stay up late, and at the very least, catch the ball drop, you may need that extra caffeine boost to survive New Year's Eve. Luckily, Starbucks is open December 31, but hours will vary based on location. It might be wise to give your local shop a quick call before swinging by for that espresso shot.