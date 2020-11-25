Here Are the Grocery Stores & Retailers That Are Actually Open on Thanksgiving

Whether you're settling in with Netflix and a plate of Popeyes fried chicken or a full turkey spread just for Zoom dinner this Thanksgiving, you might need to run out for a few last minute provisions.

Maybe your partner brought the wrong kind of stuffing, you require a new pair of pajamas just for that Queen's Gambit marathon you've got planned, or you need some extra Advil for that wine hangover that's bound to follow on Friday. Last minute needs may arise, but not every store in your shopping arsenal is open for the holiday—including Trader Joe's, *sniff, sniff*—we've compiled a list of spots to help you survive Thanksgiving.

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Big Box Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Pharmacies Open on Thanksgiving

Most stores open 7 am to 4 pm.Some stores open 6 am to 10 pmMost stores open 7 am to 11 pmAll stores open 8 am to 3 pmAll stores open 6 am to 2 pmAll stores open 6 am to noonMost stores open 24 hours, but with department closing adjustments Some stores open 6 am to 4 pm, but some will be open 24 hoursMost stores open 5 am to midnightMost stores open, but double check for hoursMost stores open 6 am to midnightAll stores open 7 am to 4 pm.Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey sores open until 5 pm.Most stores open 6 am to 4 pm, though Massachusetts locations will closeSome stores open from 7 am to 2 pmOpen from 8 am to 6 pmOpen 7 am to 1 pm. Set to reopen at 6 am for Black FridayOpen 8 am to 6 pm. Set to reopen at 5 am for Black FridayOpen 7 am to 5 pm, but excludes Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island locationsMost stores open, but varies based on locationMost stores open normal hours, but pharmacies will be closedMost stores open normal hours, but some pharmacies will be closedMost stores open normal hours, but many pharmacies will be closed

It's important to remember—especially before hopping in your car and trying to hit up Target for extra gravy—that while some stores might've been open in years past, 2020 has driven a lot of new Thanksgiving closures. For those remaining for the holiday, times also vary location to location, so you might just wanna ring up your local chain and double check.