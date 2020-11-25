Here Are the Grocery Stores & Retailers That Are Actually Open on Thanksgiving
Target, Walmart, & Best Buy are staying closed.
Whether you're settling in with Netflix and a plate of Popeyes fried chicken or a full turkey spread just for Zoom dinner this Thanksgiving, you might need to run out for a few last minute provisions.
Maybe your partner brought the wrong kind of stuffing, you require a new pair of pajamas just for that Queen's Gambit marathon you've got planned, or you need some extra Advil for that wine hangover that's bound to follow on Friday. Last minute needs may arise, but not every store in your shopping arsenal is open for the holiday—including Trader Joe's, *sniff, sniff*—we've compiled a list of spots to help you survive Thanksgiving.
Grocery Stores Open on ThanksgivingAcme: Most stores open 7 am to 4 pm.
Albertsons: Some stores open 6 am to 10 pm
Fairway Market: Most stores open 7 am to 11 pm
The Fresh Market: All stores open 8 am to 3 pm
Harris Teeter: All stores open 6 am to 2 pm
H.E.B.: All stores open 6 am to noon
Hyvee: Most stores open 24 hours, but with department closing adjustments
Kroger: Some stores open 6 am to 4 pm, but some will be open 24 hours
Ralphs: Most stores open 5 am to midnight
Rite Aid: Most stores open, but double check for hours
Safeway: Most stores open 6 am to midnight
Sprouts Farmers Market: All stores open 7 am to 4 pm.
Stop & Shop: Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey sores open until 5 pm.
Wegmans: Most stores open 6 am to 4 pm, though Massachusetts locations will close
Whole Foods: Some stores open from 7 am to 2 pm
Big Box Stores Open on ThanksgivingBass Pro Shops: Open from 8 am to 6 pm
Big Lots: Open 7 am to 1 pm. Set to reopen at 6 am for Black Friday
Cabela’s: Open 8 am to 6 pm. Set to reopen at 5 am for Black Friday
Dollar General: Open 7 am to 5 pm, but excludes Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations
Kmart: Most stores open, but varies based on location
Pharmacies Open on ThanksgivingCVS: Most stores open normal hours, but pharmacies will be closed
Walgreens: Most stores open normal hours, but some pharmacies will be closed
Kroger: Most stores open normal hours, but many pharmacies will be closed
It's important to remember—especially before hopping in your car and trying to hit up Target for extra gravy—that while some stores might've been open in years past, 2020 has driven a lot of new Thanksgiving closures. For those remaining for the holiday, times also vary location to location, so you might just wanna ring up your local chain and double check.
