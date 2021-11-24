Here Are the Grocery Stores & Retailers That Are Open on Thanksgiving

After a very pandemic Thanksgiving last year—which, for some, meant celebrating over Zoom in true COVID-era fashion—we're ready for a vaxxed Turkey Day together on November 25. But with actual guests attending your holiday get together IRL, there's added pressure on the shopping front.

What if the wine supply dries up during the cocktail hour alone? Or what if your partner forgets the stuffing? While stores like Target, Walmart, and Trader Joe's have already announced admirable Thanksgiving Day closures, we've compiled a list of spots that will be open for your last-minute shopping needs.

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Acme: Most stores open 6 am to 4 pm.

Most stores open 6 am to 4 pm. Albertsons: Some stores open 6 am to 10 pm.

Some stores open 6 am to 10 pm. Fairway Market: Most stores open 7 am to 10 pm.

Most stores open 7 am to 10 pm. The Fresh Market: All stores open 8 am to 3 pm.

All stores open 8 am to 3 pm. Harris Teeter: All stores open 6 am to 2 pm.

All stores open 6 am to 2 pm. H.E.B.: All stores open 6 am to noon.

All stores open 6 am to noon. Hyvee: Most stores open 24 hours, but The Kitchen, Deli, Chinese, Bakery, and Meat departments will close at 5 pm and pharmacy will be closed all day.

Most stores open 24 hours, but The Kitchen, Deli, Chinese, Bakery, and Meat departments will close at 5 pm and pharmacy will be closed all day. Kroger: Most stores will close at 5 pm.

Most stores will close at 5 pm. Ralphs: Most stores open 6 am to 10 pm.

Most stores open 6 am to 10 pm. Rite Aid: All stores open regular hours.

All stores open regular hours. Safeway: Most stores open 6 am to midnight.

Most stores open 6 am to midnight. Sprouts Farmers Market: All stores open 7 am to 4 pm.

All stores open 7 am to 4 pm. Stop & Shop: Most stores open 6 am to 3 pm.

Most stores open 6 am to 3 pm. Wegmans: Most stores open 6 am to 4 pm.

Most stores open 6 am to 4 pm. Whole Foods: Some stores open from 7 am to 3 pm.

Big Box Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops: Open from 8 am to 6 pm.

Open from 8 am to 6 pm. Big Lots: Open 7 am to 9 pm. Set to reopen at 6 am for Black Friday.

Open 7 am to 9 pm. Set to reopen at 6 am for Black Friday. Cabela’s: Open 8 am to 6 pm. Set to reopen at 5 am for Black Friday.

Open 8 am to 6 pm. Set to reopen at 5 am for Black Friday. Dollar General: Most stores open 7 am to 5 pm.

Most stores open 7 am to 5 pm. Kmart: Most stores open, but hours vary based on location.

Pharmacies Open on Thanksgiving

CVS: Most stores open normal hours, but some pharmacies will be closed or have modified hours.

Most stores open normal hours, but some pharmacies will be closed or have modified hours. Walgreens: Most stores open 9 am to 6 pm, though most 24-hour stores and pharmacies will operate normal hours.

As friendly reminder, it would behoove you to call and double check store hours anywhere you're planning to shop before you head out the door. Locations often vary slightly, so just give 'em a quick ring and avoid any inconveniences on your own end.