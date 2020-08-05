All the Restaurants & Stores That Require Masks Right Now

Masks are increasingly part of the required actions in states and cities across the country as everyone does their part to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the United States. It's a really small thing people can do to protect others in their community.

Stores and restaurants are increasingly mandating that everyone -- not just employees -- wear masks, even in areas where local governments aren't requiring face coverings. It's part of following the continued research on mask wearing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. For many of the companies, it's actually a small number of stores that are changing policy from the mandates already in place. When McDonald's announced that it would begin requiring masks, 82% of its restaurants were already in states and localities with mask requirements, according to the company. Still, it's a worthwhile, small action companies can take in an attempt to protect workers and others from the coronavirus.

Though, of course, it's safest to refrain from dining out or shopping in-store unless it's absolutely necessary, even though we all want to support our favorite local restaurants and stores.

To help keep track of the places that are mandating masks, we've collected the stores and restaurants that require face coverings at all locations across the US. Though, the details vary from place to place. The McDonald's mandate, for instance, has loopholes for people who refuse to wear masks, while airlines like United and Delta have said they'll ban passengers who refuse to comply with the airlines' rules.

Here are all the places you are required to wear a mask before dining or shopping.