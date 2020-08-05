All the Restaurants & Stores That Require Masks Right Now
You can wear one anywhere, but there more and more places where you have to wear one.
Masks are increasingly part of the required actions in states and cities across the country as everyone does their part to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the United States. It's a really small thing people can do to protect others in their community.
Stores and restaurants are increasingly mandating that everyone -- not just employees -- wear masks, even in areas where local governments aren't requiring face coverings. It's part of following the continued research on mask wearing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. For many of the companies, it's actually a small number of stores that are changing policy from the mandates already in place. When McDonald's announced that it would begin requiring masks, 82% of its restaurants were already in states and localities with mask requirements, according to the company. Still, it's a worthwhile, small action companies can take in an attempt to protect workers and others from the coronavirus.
Though, of course, it's safest to refrain from dining out or shopping in-store unless it's absolutely necessary, even though we all want to support our favorite local restaurants and stores.
To help keep track of the places that are mandating masks, we've collected the stores and restaurants that require face coverings at all locations across the US. Though, the details vary from place to place. The McDonald's mandate, for instance, has loopholes for people who refuse to wear masks, while airlines like United and Delta have said they'll ban passengers who refuse to comply with the airlines' rules.
Here are all the places you are required to wear a mask before dining or shopping.
Restaurants that require face masks
- Bahama Breeze: Every restaurant owned by Darden requires diners to wear a facemask when they are not dining. The restaurants are also asking people to maintain social distancing throughout the restaurant and not to congregate in the lobby or near bars.
- Baskin-Robbins: If you want ice cream, you'll need to have a mask. However, if you are unable to wear a mask, the chain says it encourages "you to utilize pickup via the drive-thru or curbside, or through our delivery partners."
- The Capital Grille: Every restaurant owned by Darden requires diners to wear a facemask when they are not dining. The restaurants are also asking people to maintain social distancing throughout the restaurant and not to congregate in the lobby or near bars.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: Every restaurant owned by Darden requires diners to wear a facemask when they are not dining. The restaurants are also asking people to maintain social distancing throughout the restaurant and not to congregate in the lobby or near bars.
- Chipotle: The big burrito chain has implemented many new policies since late July, including requesting that all customers wear masks while in the restaurant.
- Cicis Pizza: They aren't going to heavy-handed with it, but there's that amorphous "encouragement" there. "Guests must also wear a face mask where mandated by state and local guidelines and are encouraged to do the same where mandates are not issued," the pizza buffet chain's site states.
- Dunkin': Starting August 5, the donut-craving public is asked to wear masks at Dunkin'. If you are unable to wear a mask, the chain says it encourages "you to utilize pickup via the drive-thru or curbside, or through our delivery partners."
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: A representative tells Thrillist that guests are required to put on a mask in all stores.
- Jet's Pizza: The details aren't specific, but the homepage for Jet's says, "To help protect the health and safety of everyone, we require face coverings in our stores."
- Longhorn Steakhouse: Every restaurant owned by Darden requires diners to wear a facemask when they are not dining. The restaurants are also asking people to maintain social distancing throughout the restaurant and not to congregate in the lobby or near bars.
- McDonald's: McDonald's started requiring masks at all locations on August 1. Though, a representative says it has policies in place for how to gently deal with people who refuse to wear a mask.
- MOD Pizza: While its COVID-19 response page doesn't specifically mandate everyone where a mask, MOD says, "If you don’t have a mask with you, we have them available upon request."
- Noodles & Company: All staff and guests are required to wear masks at any company-owned location.
- Olive Garden: Every restaurant owned by Darden requires diners to wear a facemask when they are not dining. The restaurants are also asking people to maintain social distancing throughout the restaurant and not to congregate in the lobby or near bars.
- Panera: “Masks are required at all times, except while seated and eating or drinking. If any customer does not have or want to wear a mask for any reason, we will happily serve them via Panera Curbside, Delivery or Drive-Thru.”
- Peter Piper Pizza: All employees and guests are required to wear a mask as of July 27.
- Shake Shack: In addition to having reduced in-restaurant seating and asking people to maintain social distancing practices, Shake Shack is requiring all customers to wear a mask when they're not eating or drinking.
- Starbucks: Every company-owned store in the United States began requiring masks on July 15. If you're not going to wear one, they ask that you order drive-thru, curbside, or get delivery.
- Yard House: Every restaurant owned by Darden requires diners to wear a facemask when they are not dining. The restaurants are also asking people to maintain social distancing throughout the restaurant and not to congregate in the lobby or near bars.
Grocery stores that require face masks
- Albertsons: The company owns the grocery stores Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Randalls, United Supermarkets, and Star Market. Every one of them requires you to wear a mask while shopping, per Retail Me Not.
- ALDI: If you can't don a mask, order curbside pickup or delivery because you have to wear a mask at ALDI.
- Cub Foods: Starting July 28, Cub requires masks. "We appreciate your cooperation in this effort to keep customers and staff safe," it said in its announcement.
- Dierbergs Markets: The grocery chain requires masks for everyone but kids under nine and anyone medically unable to wear one.
- Harris Teeter: They've been requiring masks since July 22. Children are excepted, but they encourage anyone who isn't able to wear a mask to were a shield, order delivery, or use the store's ExpressLane Online Shopping service.
- Kroger: If you're getting groceries at Kroger, you need a face covering or shield.
- Meijer: Stores in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky require face coverings.
- Natural Grocers: "We require that all customers wear a face covering when shopping with us, unless doing so would inhibit their health," the company wrote in its July 10 announcement.
- Publix: Whether you need groceries or a great sandwich, you need a face mask with the exception of small children and anyone with a medical condition that prevents mask-wearing.
- Trader Joe's: You have to put on a mask to get groceries at Trader Joe's.
- Whole Foods: Wear a mask and if you don't have one, they'll provide one.
Stores that require face masks
- American Eagle: The clothing store requires masks and will give one to any shopper that comes by without one.
- Apple: The mask requirements at Apple stores date all the way back to mid-May.
- AT&T: You need one at AT&T stores, and they'll provide one if you don't bring your own.
- Banana Republic: Small children and anyone medically unable to wear a mask are the only exceptions to mask requirements at all stores owned by Gap North America, which includes Banana Republic.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Surprise! You have to wear a mask while shopping for all the sheets, bath towels, and etcetera the store provides.
- Best Buy: Kids and anyone who can't wear a mask for medical reasons are the only ones excepted from Best Buy's mask policy. If you don't have one, Best Buy says it will provide one.
- BJ's Wholesale Club: You'll have to wear a mask here, too. They even specify that your mask must cover your nose and mouth, which it should always do when you're wearing a mask.
- Circle K: Since July 20, anyone dropping into a Circle K convenience store has to wear a face covering.
- Costco: Like Apple, Costco's mask requirement dates all the way back to May.
- CVS: Since July 20, you've had to wear a mask when swinging by a CVS for some essentials like toilet paper and comically long receipts.
- Dollar Tree: It briefly had a mask requirement, but, according to Business Insider, the company reversed course quietly and not just "requests" that customers wear them.
- GameStop: Every has been playing more video games since lockdowns started in March. If you need some new games, you'll need a mask. The store offers curbside pickup if you won't wear a mask.
- Gap: Small children and anyone medically unable are the only exceptions to mask requirements at all stores owned by Gap North America, which, you know, includes Gap.
- Home Depot: All US stores require customers to wear masks. If you don't have one, the store's social distancing "captains" can hook you up.
- JCPenny: You'll need a mask.
- Kohl's: Everyone hitting up a Kohl's needs to wear a mask.
- Lowe's: Guess what? You'll have to a wear a mask here. Though, Lowe's will provide a mask for free if you forget yours at home.
- Macy's: Since July 22, customers have been required to put on a face covering.
- Menards: Get your home supplies while wearing a mask, because it's required.
- Nordstrom: Details a little scant in its announcement, but you need a mask to shop at Nordstrom.
- Office Depot & OfficeMax: Wear a mask. That's the rule.
- Old Navy: Small children and anyone medically unable are the only exceptions to mask requirements at all stores owned by Gap North America, which includes Old Navy.
- Petco: You need a mask if you want to get your pet goods. "Petco partners have the right and responsibility to refuse service to guests not adhering to the policy," the company said in a statement.
- PetSmart: Stores across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico require masks.
- Pottery Barn: Since June 22, Williams-Sonoma Inc. has had a mask requirement at all of its stores, including Pottery Barn.
- Rite Aid: As every store with a pharmacy should, Rite Aid requires you to wear a mask to enter. "If a customer does not have a face covering, Rite Aid will provide one free of charge," the company said in its July 17 announcement.
- Sam's Club: You gotta have one. They'll have employees at the entrance with free masks if you forgot one.
- Staples: Wear one. They require it.
- Target: The store where you stop for one thing and leave with 100 requires a mask. They'll hook you up with a disposable mask if you don't have one, per CNN.
- T.J.Maxx: Bring your face covering because it's the rule.
- Verizon: You need one. That's why the store is on this list.
- Walgreens: Just like everywhere else on this list, you have to wear a mask.
- Walmart: The store has "health ambassadors" at entrances to enforce its recently adopted mask policy.
- West Elm: Since June 22, Williams-Sonoma Inc. has had a mask requirement at all of its stores, including Pottery Barn.
- Williams Sonoma: Since June 22, Williams-Sonoma Inc. has had a mask requirement at all of its stores, including, of course, Williams Sonoma.
- Winn-Dixie: You'll have to have a face covering at Winn-Dixie.
Services and gyms that require face masks
- Great Clips: Starting August 1, anyone who needs a haircut in the US or Canada will have to wear a face mask at Great Clips.
- Life Time Fitness: All US and Canadian locations require face masks as of August 1. Masks must be worn in "common areas and when social distancing is not possible."
- Planet Fitness: Starting August 1, everyone who comes to Planet Fitness must wear a mask at all times except when they're "actively working out."
Destinations that require face masks
- Marriott: Starting July 27, Marriott International requires all guests to wear a face-covering in any public space.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.