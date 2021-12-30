Every Store, Supermarket, and Fast Food Chain Open on New Year's Day
Here's what's open in case you need a fresh bottle of ibuprofen on January 1.
Philip Arno Photography/Shutterstock
While 2021 wasn't quite as tumultuous as the abhorred 2020, it's safe to assume we're all eager for a fresh start—even if that means another year of masks and social distancing. Whether you've reserved the first day of 2022 for hangover recovery (read: A horizontal Saturday with your fave takeout) or are planning to set those resolutions in motion ASAP with a 9 am pilates class, you'll want to first double-check what's actually open.
Here's what stores, supermarkets, and restaurants will welcome customers on January 1, 2022.
Stores Open on New Year's Day
- Best Buy: Most stores are open from 11 am to 6 pm.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Most stores will close at 6 pm.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores are open from 9 am to 7 pm.
- CVS: Some stores will be open for regular hours while others will close early. Check your location for details.
- Home Depot: Most stores are open from 9 am to 8 pm.
- HomeGoods: Most stores are open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.
- Macy's: Most stores are open, though hours will vary by location.
- Marshalls: Most stores are open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.
- Nordstrom: Most stores are open 11 am to 7 pm.
- Target: All stores are open regular hours.
- TJ Maxx: Most stores will close at 6 pm.
- Walgreens: Most stores are open regular hours, though hours vary by location.
- Walmart: All stores are open for regular hours.
Grocery Stores Open on New Year's Day
- Kroger: All stores are open for regular hours.
- Publix: Most stores are open, though hours vary by location. Atlanta and Charlotte divisions will close at 9 pm. while Jacksonville and Lakeland stores close at 7 pm and Miami locations close at 8 pm.
- Whole Foods: Most stores are open 9 am to 9 pm.
Fast Food Chains Open on New Year's Day
- Chick-fil-A: Most restaurants are open from 10:30 am to 6 pm.
- Domino's: Most locations are open for regular hours, but hours may vary by location.
- Dunkin': Most locations are open regular hours, but hours may vary by location.
- Krispy Kreme: Most stores are open normal business hours.
- KFC: Most stores are open normal business hours, but hours may vary by location.
- McDonald's: Most stores are open normal business hours, but hours may vary by location.
- Taco Bell: All stores are open regular business hours, but hours may vary by location.
Restaurants Open on New Year's Day
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Most restaurants are open, though hours may vary by location.
- Cheesecake Factory: Most locations are open 11:30 am to 11 pm.
- Chili's: Most locations are open for regular hours, but hours may vary by location.
- IHOP: Hours may vary by location.
Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?
Yes! You're in luck, my sleep-deprived pals! Starbucks will open its doors New Year's Day, but hours may vary based on location. Double-check before swinging by your local chain.
Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.