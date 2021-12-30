Every Store, Supermarket, and Fast Food Chain Open on New Year's Day

While 2021 wasn't quite as tumultuous as the abhorred 2020, it's safe to assume we're all eager for a fresh start—even if that means another year of masks and social distancing. Whether you've reserved the first day of 2022 for hangover recovery (read: A horizontal Saturday with your fave takeout) or are planning to set those resolutions in motion ASAP with a 9 am pilates class, you'll want to first double-check what's actually open.

Here's what stores, supermarkets, and restaurants will welcome customers on January 1, 2022.

Stores Open on New Year's Day

Best Buy: Most stores are open from 11 am to 6 pm.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Most stores will close at 6 pm.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores are open from 9 am to 7 pm.

CVS: Some stores will be open for regular hours while others will close early. Check your location for details.

Home Depot: Most stores are open from 9 am to 8 pm.

HomeGoods: Most stores are open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Macy's: Most stores are open, though hours will vary by location.

Marshalls: Most stores are open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Nordstrom: Most stores are open 11 am to 7 pm.

Target: All stores are open regular hours.

TJ Maxx: Most stores will close at 6 pm.

Walgreens: Most stores are open regular hours, though hours vary by location.

Most stores are open regular hours, though hours vary by location. Walmart: All stores are open for regular hours.

Grocery Stores Open on New Year's Day

Kroger: All stores are open for regular hours.

Publix: Most stores are open, though hours vary by location. Atlanta and Charlotte divisions will close at 9 pm. while Jacksonville and Lakeland stores close at 7 pm and Miami locations close at 8 pm.

Whole Foods: Most stores are open 9 am to 9 pm.

Fast Food Chains Open on New Year's Day

Chick-fil-A: Most restaurants are open from 10:30 am to 6 pm.

Domino's: Most locations are open for regular hours, but hours may vary by location.

Dunkin': Most locations are open regular hours, but hours may vary by location.

Krispy Kreme: Most stores are open normal business hours.

KFC: Most stores are open normal business hours, but hours may vary by location.

McDonald's: Most stores are open normal business hours, but hours may vary by location.

Most stores are open normal business hours, but hours may vary by location. Taco Bell: All stores are open regular business hours, but hours may vary by location.

Restaurants Open on New Year's Day

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most restaurants are open, though hours may vary by location.

Cheesecake Factory: Most locations are open 11:30 am to 11 pm.

Chili's: Most locations are open for regular hours, but hours may vary by location.

Most locations are open for regular hours, but hours may vary by location. IHOP: Hours may vary by location.

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?

Yes! You're in luck, my sleep-deprived pals! Starbucks will open its doors New Year's Day, but hours may vary based on location. Double-check before swinging by your local chain.