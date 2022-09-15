You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

The MV Narrative, which is powered exclusively by liquid natural gas propulsion, will pass through hundreds of destinations across six continents, including a month spent off the coast of Italy, according to the Robb Report . Port stops are planned for every one to five days.

If your childhood dream was to live aboard a cruise a la Suite Life on Deck, this news is for you. Private residential ship maker Storylines has built an environmentally conscious, 753-foot vessel brimming with luxe features and a non-stop itinerary.

The ship includes 547 residences with 20 dining and bar venues, pools, a bowling alley, a hydroponic garden farm, and an open-air fitness center for racquet sports, a yoga studio, and track. The perks come with a price tag, though. Residences range from $1 million—for a mere studio and murphy bed—to $8 million.

"We are pleased to be building this innovative ship with Storylines," President of Croatian shipyard Brodosplit Tomislav Debeljak said, according to the outlet. "There are many new green technologies and ship systems we are pioneering, which makes this a very exciting project for us."

In an effort to operate more sustainably, MV Narrative is also turning waste into energy to lower the ship's environmental footprint.

The ship is set to sail with a 1,000-night maiden voyage in 2024.