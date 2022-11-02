Stouffer's Has a Bloody Mary Mix That Tastes Like Lasagna & You Can Get It for Free
The mix will be available on Wednesday, November 14.
Half the fun of a Bloody Mary is the fact it comes with snacks neatly stacked onto a toothpick on top. And while it started with typical cocktail accouterments, such as olives, the trend has exploded into something bigger, with shrimp, buffalo wings, and cheeseburgers now accessorizing your vodka tomato soup.
Stouffer's, however, is taking that idea one step further and making the actual Bloody Mary taste like an entree. The frozen foods maker is releasing a lasagna-flavored Bloody Mary mix.
"For decades, Stouffer's Lasagna has had a special place at holiday tables," Stouffer's Brand and Marketing Manager Megan McLaughlin said in a statement to Thrillist. "This season, we created a new way for our fans to enjoy the same classic Stouffer's Lasagna taste without turning on the oven. Our Bloody Mary Mix is the perfect addition to any holiday breakfast, brunch, or happy hour."
Billed as the brand's "first-ever" Bloody Mary Mix, the "bold and savory" concoction is an unexpected way for fans to "enjoy the delicious taste of Stouffer's Lasagna at holiday gatherings—something they have already been doing for generations." I mean, it's lasagna that gets you tipsy. What's not to love? And as for those snack toppings, go wild.
On Wednesday, November 14, you can snag your own Stouffer's Lasagna Bloody Mary Mix for free in their online merch shop. Read that again: free. The bottles will be available while supplies last at no cost and include a recipe card and coupon for actual Stouffer's Lasagna. Maybe you can try toothpicking a slice right on your cocktail?
