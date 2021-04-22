Lasagna Meets Mac 'n Cheese in This New Frozen Food Aisle Collision

Some food mashups, like turducken, become classics, some are forgotten, and some have a destiny yet to be seen. Stouffer’s new lasagna mac and cheese, or “LasagnaMac,” is in that last category with a ton of potential, being that it combines two dinnertime favorites.

LasagnaMac has a familiar rectangle shape, but with mac 'n cheese between layers of lasagna with meat sauce. It looks like a regular lasagna when viewed from above, but inside lies a neon cheesy surprise.

"Bringing together two of our best-selling products is a simple way to express the intent of our new marketing campaign, Happyfull," brand marketing manager Megan McLaughlin said in a statement. "We worked to create a recipe that will make our fans feel both happy and full."

Some fans will be unhappy, however, to learn that LasagnaMac’s availability will be limited. It’s “a limited time promotional item, available online in Summer 2021, when a limited number of fans will have a chance to try it,” according to the release, which also promises additional details on Stouffer’s social media channels.

The famous frozen food maker's lasagna and mac 'n cheese are still available for purchase separately right here.