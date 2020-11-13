Stove Top Made an Entire Fancy, Stuffing-Inspired Fashion Line

Stove Top wants you to don stuffing-inspired formalwear at Thanksgiving dinner this year. The Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection includes five "fancy" accessories that aren't very practical, but fun to look at.

“Let’s face it: the sweatpants fatigue is real, and people are looking for any excuse to get dressed up this year,” said Juliet Levine, brand manager of Stove Top, in a press release. “We hope our Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection makes people look and feel their very best this Thanksgiving.”

The items range from $4.79 to $30 and can be purchased online starting Tuesday, November 17, at noon.

Here's the lineup: