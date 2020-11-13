News

Stove Top Made an Entire Fancy, Stuffing-Inspired Fashion Line

We've seen cuter, but we've also seen uglier?

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 11/13/2020 at 3:03 PM

Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection
Steven Metzer

Stove Top wants you to don stuffing-inspired formalwear at Thanksgiving dinner this year. The Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection includes five "fancy" accessories that aren't very practical, but fun to look at.

“Let’s face it: the sweatpants fatigue is real, and people are looking for any excuse to get dressed up this year,” said Juliet Levine, brand manager of Stove Top, in a press release. “We hope our Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection makes people look and feel their very best this Thanksgiving.”

The items range from $4.79 to $30 and can be purchased online starting Tuesday, November 17, at noon.

Here's the lineup:

Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection
L to R: Stuffed headband, reversible shawl, and red velvet dinner jacket | Steven Metzer

The spiffy stuffed headband

From a distance, it almost looks regal!

The reversible Stove Top shawl

We'd prefer if it weren't reversible, but what the hell—a little sponcon never hurt anyone.

The stuffing-lined dinner jacket

It's unisex, it's red velvet, and it's perhaps the most elegant piece in the collection.

Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection
Top: Red velvet dinner jacket with a pocket square and "stufflinks"; Bottom: Close-up of the "stufflinks" | Steven Meltzer

The Stove Top pocket square

Pull it out and use it as a handkerchief when it comes time to wipe the stuffing on your face. The food stains will blend right in!

The stufflinks

That's stuffing cuff links, if you couldn't figure it out. Look at the detail on these suckers. Remarkable.

