Watch Straight Women Touch Another Vagina for the First Time

"It's actually way less scary than touching a penis," says one straight woman just moments after touching another vagina for the first time.
That's just one of the many interesting, thought-provoking, and at times, hilarious reactions a small group of women had in a new video experiment from YouTube's BriaAndChrissy, or the same body-empowering duo who created such hits as "Gay Men Touch Vagina for the First Time!," "Lesbians Touch a Penis for the First Time!," and "Straight Men Touch Another Penis for the First Time!," among others.
As seen in the slightly NSFW video (above), the volunteer straight women in many ways challenge social boundaries by briefly touching another (consenting) woman's vagina while wearing rubber gloves. And as they explain throughout the short clip -- often between bursts of laughter -- the experiment is meant to be anything but sexual, and rather serves as a message against the objectification of women's' bodies. As one woman puts it: "If more of us had the opportunity to do something like this, we would not be as messed up in our heads. We would understand that it's just the body."
Another woman goes further and says, "I think it's very disrespectful, and rude, and offensive to sexualize everything that a woman does. I'm not an object, I'm a human being, and interactions with other people don't always have to be sexual." So, while the video is funny and genuinely lighthearted, it also sends a strong message: love yourself and every part of your body, because as one of the women declares, "It's not scary."
Watch for yourself, and try to keep a straight face with lines like, "She has a lot of balls... She has no balls."
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist.