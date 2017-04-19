News

These Incredibly Awkward Date Stories Will Make You Thankful It Wasn't You

strange date stories
Shutterstock | Reddit Screengrab

Bad dates happen. However, most bad dates involve people not clicking or maybe outright not getting along. They aren't often so awkward they'll make strangers laugh for years to come.

Thankfully, people who have gone on terrible dates that fall into that latter category have decided to share. A new AskReddit thread asked the question, "What was the strangest date you've ever been on?" Oh wow, people have delivered some ridiculous stories that you can't make up.

Hopefully, these stories make your worst dates feel a little better by comparison. Here are a few of the best stories.

Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.
Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.

"Donkey Kong and Chill" should be a thing. 

Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.
Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.

"Wanna see how much spicy food I can eat?" is not a phrase that has ever preceded someone being impressed.

Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.
Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.

Always be nice. 

Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.
Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.
Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.

Sometimes strange is good. 

Comment from discussion What's the strangest date you've ever been on?.

Read more horror stories about going on dates with people who are already engagedpossibly into poop stuff, and unexpected freak outs in the original Reddit thread

h/t someecards

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He's watching MST3K right now. Follow him @dlukenelson.

