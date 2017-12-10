Bad Lip Reading Turned 'Stranger Things' Into a Hilarious 80s Drama

Bad Lip Reading videos have the ability to improve almost anything. Presidential debates? No problem. Star Wars? Easy. Donald Trump's Inauguration? Even easier. How about Stranger Things?
That last one is the latest challenge the YouTube channel has taken on. For 18 glorious minutes -- damn near the length of a half-hour sitcom -- Stranger Things is turned into an 80s coming-of-age dramedy.
The show is equipped with a new theme song, and the video makes the whole show look like it's about a happy-go-lucky group of school kids who just like to have a good ol' time in the 80s. They write one-act plays and play in sprinklers. You know, kid stuff. (Unlike, say, crawling underground in a parallel dimension searching for demo-dogs that want nothing more than to chew the face off your skull.)
Here's Everything You Missed in the 'Deadpool 2' Trailer
The show is also given a voiceover narration a bit like A Christmas Story or The Wonder Years. It allows you to get an internal monologue when Mike is hanging out with Eleven in his basement. "It gave me a chance to practice talking to girls, which was something I definitely needed help with," he thinks. Then he blurts out, "I don't make enough spit sometimes, but I don't have a disease."
Additionally, Chief Hopper and Joyce Byers have an intense discussion about whether free-form jazz is actually music. Then they sing a song together, which is absolutely worthy of its own Chief Hopper meme.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.