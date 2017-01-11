Barb Makes an Angry Return to 'Stranger Things' on 'The Tonight Show'

Dustin posed that it seemed like she could take care of herself as a reason she never got her own search party. Her expletive-laden response makes it seem like she didn't love sleeping in a cocoon with black slugs making her body a nest in The Upside Down. However, for all of Barb's devoted fans, fake Barb had some good news. She's not coming back for Season 2, but she's getting her own spin-off called Orange is the New Bitch.

While everyone wants to know more about Barb's fate, the real unanswered question of the series is left hanging in this hypothetical coda. Why did the show end on an attack role when Will was casting a fireball? That's not how Dungeons & Dragons works and it has to mean something. Seriously, this needs an explanation.