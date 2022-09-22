The Byers's House from 'Stranger Things' Is for Sale, See It Here

When you were watching Stranger Things, if one of your main thoughts was, "Wow, the Byers's House seems super cool!" I have excellent news for you. The house, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and not Hawkins, Indiana, is currently up for sale. The single-family residence was built in 1900, includes 6.17 acres of land, has central air, and was obviously once part of the set of the now infamous Netflix show.

The 1,846 square foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The listing for the home, posted to Zillow, even includes the time stamps for every time the actual house is featured in the home. "How cool would it be to own the infamous Stranger Things house? Don't get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a complete rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE," the listing reads.

So just how much is this investment? Right now, the house is listed at $300,000—a bit of a steep price for a three-bedroom in Georgia that needs a complete renovation, but in this housing market, it's actually not that bad. Plus, according to the listing, it's super popular with fans, so if you've dreamed of launching your very own micro-Stranger Things-themed bed and breakfast, there's definitely a built-in customer base.

Demogorgons and access to the Upside Down are not included with purchase.



