Jimmy Fallon & Stephen Colbert Did the NeverEnding Challenge from 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things 3 has received loads of praise. Some viewers think it might be the show's best season, others say it's at least as good as the first. Either way, the finale had one moment everyone can agree was both outstanding and absurd. If you've seen it, it requires no explanation. You know what I'm talking about.
Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) sings the theme song to The NeverEnding Story over the radio with his long-distance girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo). It's a weirdly whimsical moment in an episode where multiple groups of protagonists have run into problems as they try to close the gate to the Upside Down and battle the Mind Flayer. Now the moment has become a social media challenge because everyone wishes they were one of the gang in Hawkins.
The #NeverEndingChallenge was started by Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the show when she showed off some moves on Instagram.
This Vintage Cocktail Lounge Is in a Rare Airplane From the 1960s
On Monday, as late-night shows returned to the airwaves after a break, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert did their own version of the challenge, which you can watch above.
Also joining the fun was Tami Stronach, The Childlike Empress from The NeverEnding Story. Check out some more people doing the challenge below.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.