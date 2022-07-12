'Stranger Things' Has a Real-World Easter Egg & You Can Try It Out

This post contains spoilers for Strangers Things 4.

The core and almost-core cast of Stranger Things expanded throughout its fourth season. The truckload of characters, sprawling plot, and globe-spanning settings don't leave a ton of space for new characters to get the screentime fans crave. Who wouldn't want more Argyle (Eduardo Franco)?

Well, guess what my dudes? You can get a teeny tiny bit more Argyle in your life. Fans who know the show doubles as a pack mule for Easter eggs spotted the phone number on the side of Argyle's yellow Surfer Boy Pizza van and gave it a call. It turns out that it's more than smart set dressing. When you can call the number, Argyle answers.

At least, a recording of Argyle answers when you dial 805-45-PIZZA. He'll greet you with a turn on a line from the show about Surfer Boy's ingredients being fresh, less the canned pineapple, which he still heartily recommends. Then, he's interrupted by a complicated order.

"Brochachos, I just got another order before this dude on hold called," he says before diving into the order. "So, first, it’s got to be a six-inch crust, and it’s got to be super yellow. I don’t know. Don’t ask me man. That’s what they said. Then we got to get the red sauce just up to the edge on the crust. So. don’t go over. And next they want--and this is really important--four chunks of white mozzarella, three habaneros nice and bright orange, two green pepper slices, got to let the habanero sing man. Then one, just one, piece of blue cheese on top. Now I know it’s strange. Blue cheese is damn near mold. But hey, have you tried it? Try before you deny bro."

There is a Surfer Boy frozen pizza available at Walmart, but this doesn't appear to be a synergistic tie-in. The order doesn't match either of the Surfer Boy pizzas--Supreme and Pineapple Jalapeño--available at the mega-chain.

Argyle calls the order "super specific," but that description applies just as well to the Easter egg itself. It's weird. Though, the call-backs and references in Stranger Things are abundant--especially in this new season--so it wouldn't be surprising if there was more to this recording than meets the eye.

