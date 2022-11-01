That Ultra Creepy Mansion from 'Stranger Things' Is for Sale
The home includes five bedrooms and a guest house.
The scenery changes a bit in season 4 of Stranger Things on Netflix. There are California adventures, Russian prisons, and a daring jaunt through the desert. And even back in Hawkins, Indiana, there are some new locations, including the house at the center of the kids' latest crisis.
The Creel House in Rome, Georgia, is up for sale, and Toles, Temple & Wright Inc manage the listing. The property, which includes approximately one acre of land and a 6,000-square-foot home, is listed for $1,500,00, which is pricey for everyday people, but would be a reasonably priced home if it were featured on Sell Sunset.
"For more than 140 years, the palatial East Rome Historic District residence—with its elaborate Victorian architecture in the Second Empire style and signature mansard roof—has welcomed passersby into nearby Downtown Rome," the listing describes the home. The Creel House has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a guest house with two bedrooms and one bathroom.
To qualify for a showing of the house, you must have proof of funds indicating you can afford it. Offers on the home will begin on November 30. To find out more information about this unbelievable house, head to TolesTemple.com.
