That Ultra Creepy Mansion from 'Stranger Things' Is for Sale

The scenery changes a bit in season 4 of Stranger Things on Netflix. There are California adventures, Russian prisons, and a daring jaunt through the desert. And even back in Hawkins, Indiana, there are some new locations, including the house at the center of the kids' latest crisis.

The Creel House in Rome, Georgia, is up for sale, and Toles, Temple & Wright Inc manage the listing. The property, which includes approximately one acre of land and a 6,000-square-foot home, is listed for $1,500,00, which is pricey for everyday people, but would be a reasonably priced home if it were featured on Sell Sunset.