The Upside Down from 'Stranger Things' Is Returning to Universal Studios This Fall

If you were pumped to get a taste of the third season of Stranger Things ahead of its release this summer, you'll be pleased to know that you can step into the world of the show in real life later this year. Universal Studios just announced it's bringing another round of Upside Down-themed attractions to its 2019 Halloween Horror Nights.
Following the hugely successful Stranger Things-themed mazes it designed for Halloween Horror Nights in 2018, Universal said it will debut new attractions inspired by the mega-hit series during the popular event this year, and that they'll pick up where last year's left off.
The theme park says the new mazes will delve even further into the Upside Down, and that they'll once again be featured in both its Orlando and Hollywood park locations. You'd be wise to catch up on the new season (which drops July 4) before you go, though, since these will incorporate elements from the forthcoming episodes.
"The mazes on both coasts will also parallel the hit show as it leaps forward to 1985, taking guests on a terrifying excursion through portions of Stranger Things 3," according to a Universal press release.
Specific details are scarce for now, but the theme park again teamed up with both Netflix and the creators of Stranger Things to "create authentic representations of the blockbuster series." If they're anything like last year's, you can expect to encounter the Demogorgon while exploring the recreations of the many spots it haunts in Hawkins. More specific info on what to expect will be revealed in the coming months.
If you want to get a jump on booking a trip to either park this fall, the annual event kicks off in Orlando on September 6 and in Hollywood on September 13. Orlando tickets are on sale already for as little as $82 apiece, though you can sign up to get an alert once Hollywood park tickets are up for grabs.
Until then, you'll just have to busy yourself guessing what's going to happen now that Mike, Eleven, Dustin, and the rest of the kids aren't actually kids anymore.
