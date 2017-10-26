Entertainment

Spotify Is Hiding a Creepy 'Stranger Things' Easter Egg

By Published On 10/26/2017 By Published On 10/26/2017
Courtesy of Netflix

Trending

related

This Bidet Ad Contains an Unbelievable Number of Butt Euphemisms

related

This Glass Cabin Is Designed to Give You the Most Relaxing Vacation Ever

related

Local News Anchor Barfs on Live TV After Eating World's Hottest Chip

related

Everything You Need to Know About the Upside Down, the 'Stranger Things' Parallel Universe

Pop some Eggos in the toaster because the return of Stranger Things is upon us.

To celebrate the launch of Season 2 on Netflix this Friday, the hugely successful show has planted a spooky Easter egg inside Spotify. All you have to do is play a song from the Stranger Things, Vol. 1 or Vol. 2 soundtrack. After a few seconds, you'll transport to the Upside Down. Snow floats in that weird, still way it does around the Demogorgon, a flashlight strobes along the bottom of the screen, and the whole situation gets eerie. It really sets the mood.

via GIPHY

Unfortunately, only desktops and web browsers travel to the Upside Down, which means mobile users have to settle for regular old right-side-up reality. And if you don't find yourself transported to another dimension, leave the Christmas lights packed up and don't turn the walls into a Ouji board: Just update Spotify and you should be all set.

That should keep you busy until your inevitable binge on Friday, but if you need a little refresher on all the gang's inter-dimensional, coming-of-age antics, look no further.

H/t The Verge

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who also contains secret Easter eggs. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like