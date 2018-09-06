The New 'Stranger Things' Attractions at Universal Studios Look Incredible

You may still have to wait a bit to binge your way through the forthcoming season three of Stranger Things, but you don't have to hold out much longer to return to the Upside Down. Universal Studios is getting ready to open the doors to its brand new Stranger Things-themed haunted houses, and newly released photos from inside reveal they pulled out all the stops to bring some of the most memorable moments and scenes from the Netflix mega-hit to life.
It's fine, we'll wait while you scramble to reserve your tickets.
The new attractions, which are part of Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights celebration, will open at the Orlando, Hollywood, and Singapore parks later this month. They're decidedly not some chintzy or half-assed homage to the show, either. Universal teamed up with Netflix and series creators The Duffer Brothers on the design to ensure every detail is perfect, from the lights in the Byers' living room to the Hawkins National Laboratory in the Upside Down.
Each park will feature its own unique creepy maze inspired by the show, with different recognizable rooms and spaces connecting along the way. Besides the living room and lab, visitors can also expect to encounter Will's makeshift "Castle Byers" fort, Will's bedroom, and the hallway at Hawkins Middle School. There will presumably be plenty of scares and eery experiences around every corner, too. According to an April announcement teasing the mazes, each one will be filled with "surprising twists and unexpected turns" and guests will likely have at least a few encounters with The Demogorgon.
The mazes will officially open to the public on September 14 in Orlando and Hollywood, and on September 27 in Singapore, and won't close until November 3. If you're interested, tickets are currently up for grabs for about $60 a pop.
And for those of you far, far away from any of the parks, don't fret -- you may very well be able to nab a flight to Hollywood or Orlando for cheap.
