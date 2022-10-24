How to Watch This Week's Partial Solar Eclipse Online

A solar eclipse is an exciting event. Eclipses inspire people to chase them for that relatively rare opportunity to see the moon blot out the sun’s light.

On October 25, a partial solar eclipse will occur. Unfortunately for stargazers in North America, this partial eclipse is only visible in parts of Europe, western Asia, and northeast Africa. You can, however, watch the eclipse online. Time and Date has a map that shows the exact path of the moon's shadow.

During a partial eclipse, the moon and sun are not perfectly aligned from our perspective on the Earth's surface. If they were aligned, we would get a total solar eclipse. Instead of turning the day into night this week, it looks like a bite has been taken out of the sun.

How to stream the partial solar eclipse

There are multiple options to stream the eclipse. The Royal Observatory Greenwich is hosting a live stream on its YouTube channel, which starts at 5:05 am ET. Its team will include "detailed telescope footage and expert astronomy commentary" as part of the event.